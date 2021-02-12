Ex-FCA Chief Woolard To Head EY Global Regulatory Services

Law360, London (February 12, 2021, 11:06 AM GMT) -- Consulting giant Ernst & Young LLP has hired Chris Woolard, the former interim boss of the Financial Conduct Authority, to its partnership in the U.K. where he will head up a global financial regulation project. EY said Thursday that Woolard will join the company's partnership in April and will lead its European, Middle East, India and Africa unit's financial services regulation team. He will also serve as chairman of the EY Global Financial Services Regulatory Network. Woolard "brings a unique perspective and an unrivaled depth of knowledge and understanding" of the regulatory environment in the sector, Anna Anthony, U.K. financial services...

