Ofcom Has O2's Number With £10.5M Fine For Overcharging

Law360, London (February 12, 2021, 12:38 PM GMT) -- The telecoms watchdog said on Friday that it has hit O2 with a £10.5 million ($14.5 million) fine after it found the mobile services provider had incorrectly billed more than 250,000 customers for nearly a decade. Ofcom handed out the penalty following an investigation in 2019 into the way the U.K.-based company was billing customers who were leaving it. More than 250,000 people were sent incorrect bills, totaling £40.7 million, with 140,000 paying the additional charges. This amounted to £2.4 million, the investigation found. "Mobile customers trust their provider to bill them correctly and fix any errors as quickly as possible," Gaucho Rasmussen, Ofcom's...

