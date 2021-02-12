EU Lays Out Disclosure Rules For Investment Firm Regulators

Law360, London (February 12, 2021, 1:55 PM GMT) -- Europe's banking watchdog has set out the information it expects national regulators to publish about how they police investment firms in their jurisdiction as it seeks to ensure the bloc is consistent in its supervision of companies that pool capital. The European Banking Authority has published draft public disclosure rules for regulators that oversee investment companies. National regulators must disclose annual information about their approach to supervising such entities from June 2022 under the Investment Firm Directive and Regulation. The EU directive and regulation, which member states must implement by June this year, set out prudential rules for investment companies. They...

