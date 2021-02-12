Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Idaho Judge Axes Trump-Era Sage Grouse Habitat Changes

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- An Idaho federal judge on Thursday struck down the Trump administration's attempt to open up 10 million acres of designated greater sage grouse habitat for oil and gas development.

A group of plaintiffs led by the Western Watersheds Project had challenged the U.S. Bureau of Land Management over its 2019 proposal relaxing restrictions on oil and gas development in sage grouse habitat, and U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill on Thursday sided with them.

The Obama administration had designed land in Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming as "Sagebrush Focal Area" and restricted oil and gas exploration and production there....

