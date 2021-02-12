Idaho Judge Axes Trump-Era Sage Grouse Habitat Changes

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- An Idaho federal judge on Thursday struck down the Trump administration's attempt to open up 10 million acres of designated greater sage grouse habitat for oil and gas development. A group of plaintiffs led by the Western Watersheds Project had challenged the U.S. Bureau of Land Management over its 2019 proposal relaxing restrictions on oil and gas development in sage grouse habitat, and U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill on Thursday sided with them. The Obama administration had designed land in Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming as "Sagebrush Focal Area" and restricted oil and gas exploration and production there....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS