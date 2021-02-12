Neal Rejects Retroactive Tax Increases On Corporations

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 5:21 PM EST) -- A retroactive tax rate increase on U.S. corporations is unlikely to be part of comprehensive tax reform legislation considered by House Democrats once the coronavirus pandemic recedes, House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal said Friday. "Harmonizing international tax rates, I think ought to be a priority," House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal said Friday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) In remarks during a Tax Council Policy Institute conference in Washington, D.C., Neal said he's following in the footsteps of other Democratic committee chairmen who have "always objected" to retroactive taxation. "I also think that we need to put the pandemic and...

