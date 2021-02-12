Biden Gets 2nd Opening On DC Circ. Thanks To Judge Tatel

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- D.C. Circuit Judge David S. Tatel, a former civil rights advocate appointed by President Bill Clinton, is taking senior status, a form of semiretirement that will give President Joe Biden another opening to fill on the influential appeals court. Judge Tatel notified the White House late Thursday that he will take senior status when the Senate confirms his successor, according to the court. The transition — the 31st announced since Biden's inauguration last month — gives the new president another chance to name a judge on the powerful court that decides many regulatory and constitutional issues. "Serving on the U.S. Court...

