China Asks 2nd Circ. To Argue For Vitamin C Exporters Again

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- The Chinese government asked the Second Circuit on Thursday for permission to appear during oral arguments next month in support of Vitamin C exporters trying to escape a $147 million price-fixing judgment in a case that's back from a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court. China's Ministry of Commerce, or MOFCOM, said in its motion that Vitamin C exporters Hebei Welcome Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and North China Pharmaceutical Group Corp. have agreed to cede five minutes of their time during the argument slated for March 17 and that the importers bringing the case do not oppose. The ministry appeared previously at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS