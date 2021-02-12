Fed. Circ. Backs Gov't Win In Electronic Passport IP Fight

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 6:17 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit shot down a patent holder's argument that the federal government infringed its patent that covers a way of producing electronic passports, backing a lower court's interpretation of a key term. A three-judge panel on Friday affirmed a U.S. Court of Federal Claims decision handing the U.S. summary judgment in Iris Corp.'s patent infringement suit. The panel said it found nothing wrong with the lower court's construction of the term "integrated circuit" in the patent's first claim. There, the district court found that the integrated circuit had an antenna, according to the panel. However, the lower court found that "Iris...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS