House Democratic Tax Writers Push Delay Of April 15 Deadline

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 8:23 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service should extend the tax return filing and payment deadlines beyond April 15 because of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, eight House Democratic members of the Ways and Means Committee told IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig Thursday. At a hearing of a House Ways and Means subcommittee headed by Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., three providers of free tax preparation services said the tax filing deadline should be extended as it was in 2020 in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Health and safety concerns continue to keep taxpayers at home, and sites where they can get help...

