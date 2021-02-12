Cannabis Bill Roundup: Battle Over SD Medical Takes Shape

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 8:39 PM EST) -- Lawmakers in South Dakota and Mississippi are wrestling with how to implement cannabis reforms that majorities of voters approved at the ballot box last fall, while in Virginia, legislators are continuing on track to make Old Dominion the next state to legalize recreational marijuana. Here are the major cannabis law reforms Law360 is keeping an eye on this week. Cannabis reformers in South Dakota clashed with the state's Republican Gov. Kristi Noem twice in one week. On Monday, they lost a court battle over the constitutionality of a measure to broadly legalize cannabis. By Friday, the fight had moved to the statehouse,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS