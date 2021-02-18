Trump Admin. EPA Policy Official Joins Sidley

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP has snagged a former top Trump administration U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official to join the firm's environmental and government strategies practice about a month after she left the agency. The firm announced last week the addition of Brittany Bolen, who previously served as the associate administrator for policy and senior counsel for former EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. Bolen started at the firm Feb. 9. Bolen is taking over as the firm's senior policy adviser for its environmental and government strategies practices, where she will use her experience in the federal executive branch as well as previous experience on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS