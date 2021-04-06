Giving AI Inventorship Would Be A Bridge Too Far, Judge Says

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge appears poised to rule that artificial intelligence systems cannot be listed as inventors on patent applications, saying at a Tuesday hearing that the legal issues posed by big technological leaps are best addressed by Congress. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema said that current legislation restricts the definition of "inventor" in the Patent Act to humans. It's up to legislators, the judge suggested at the summary judgment hearing, to make changes that would account for inventions like physicist Stephen Thaler's AI "DABUS," which output ideas for a beverage container and a flashing beacon. When Thaler attempted to patent the...

