Minn. Workers' Bids To Recoup Union Agency Fees Fall Flat

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 7:25 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal court on Friday dismissed two proposed class actions lodged by state agency employees seeking refunds of fees they paid to public sector unions following the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Janus ruling, holding that the rule change does not justify a reimbursement. U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson tossed two related cases against the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Council No. 5, AFL-CIO and the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees filed by proposed classes of employees who refused to join unions but were still required to contribute to a union's collective bargaining costs through so-called agency fees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS