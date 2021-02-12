CBD Co. Says Rival Unlawfully Using Its Own Trademark

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 8:55 PM EST) -- CBD Industries LLC, previously known as cbdMD, hit rival Majik Medicine LLC with a suit on Friday alleging that the company uses an invalid registered "CBD MD" trademark that should not have been issued in 2017 because its products are unlawful under federal and state drug laws. North Carolina-based CBD Industries alleged that at the time Majik claims to have started using its "CBD MD" mark in February 2016, all cannabinoids were illegal in Louisiana, where Majik is based. Majik's products "were and are" also unlawful under federal drug laws and the federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act, CBD Industries said. "Majik is...

