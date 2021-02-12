FDA Warns 11 E-Cig Sellers Over Unauthorized Products

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday sent warning letters to 11 websites that sell e-cigarette products, saying their e-liquids have not received premarket approval from the FDA and cannot be sold in the U.S. The Center for Tobacco Products, a division of the FDA, identified the letter recipients: Jojo's Smokeless World Inc., also known as Mod Shield; Sugar Vapor Co.; DC Vapor Inc.; Take Off Corp.; The Vapor Spot LLC; Premium Vapor Technologies LLC; Vaping Xtreme LLC; Vapes Gone Wild Juice LLC; Vapeoholic LLC; Vaporescence LLC, also known as Vape King USA; and Elemental Vapor Bar LLC. The warnings...

