Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Untimely Claims Trimmed From Mich. Medical Pot Raid Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 11:18 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Detroit trimmed untimely claims from a suit by licensed medical marijuana growers who claim their grow facilities were illegally raided by local law enforcement, but allowed other allegations to proceed.

In his Thursday order, U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson dismissed, with prejudice, a trio of claims from the suit, finding that they weren't filed within the statute of limitations.

The decision tossed allegations that four law enforcement officers and an assistant prosecutor were liable for unreasonable search and seizure without probable cause; a claim that all of the members of a multi-jurisdictional task force and two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!