Untimely Claims Trimmed From Mich. Medical Pot Raid Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 11:18 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Detroit trimmed untimely claims from a suit by licensed medical marijuana growers who claim their grow facilities were illegally raided by local law enforcement, but allowed other allegations to proceed. In his Thursday order, U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson dismissed, with prejudice, a trio of claims from the suit, finding that they weren't filed within the statute of limitations. The decision tossed allegations that four law enforcement officers and an assistant prosecutor were liable for unreasonable search and seizure without probable cause; a claim that all of the members of a multi-jurisdictional task force and two...

