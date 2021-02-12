Synchrony Spared From CFPB Case Over Promo Credit Offers

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 9:42 PM EST) -- Synchrony Financial is telling investors that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has backed down from a potential enforcement action against the company after the agency investigated its promotional credit offers. In a Thursday regulatory filing, Synchrony said it received official word from the CFPB last month that the agency's enforcement office "currently does not intend to recommend" pursuing a case related to the company's marketing and servicing of deferred-interest promotions. The disclosure comes after Synchrony, which is one of the nation's top private-label credit card issuers, said last fall that the CFPB had advised it was mulling "legal action" on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS