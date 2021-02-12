Miami Boutique Tenzer Arrieta Adds M&A Partner

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 3:39 PM EST) -- Miami-based boutique law firm Tenzer Arrieta PLLC said Friday that it added a new partner to its corporate and mergers and acquisitions groups. Javier A. Alvarez joins the firm after spending the past 10 years at Avila Rodriguez Hernandez Mena & Ferri LLP in Coral Gables. "We are always looking for strategic growth opportunities with talented people whose work is complementary to our practice areas," firm co-founder Ari Tenzer said in a statement. "Javier checks all of those boxes." Alvarez represents domestic and international companies, family offices and investors in transactional matters such as mergers and acquisitions, financing and joint ventures....

