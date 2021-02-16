AIA Namesake Leahy Takes Over Senate IP Subcommittee

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 3:34 PM EST) -- Co-author of the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., will serve as chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property, the committee lead has announced. Leahy will be taking the reins from Sen. Christopher A. Coons, D-Del., who had been ranking member before the administration change but will instead be leading the Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law. Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., announced the subcommittee chair appointments on Sunday. "The Senate Judiciary Committee is arguably one of the most important committees in Congress," Durbin said. "The historic hearings held before it in the last...

