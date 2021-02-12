Boston US Attorney Lelling Heading To Jones Day

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- Boston U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling will be joining the global law firm Jones Day when he steps down from his government post at the end of the month, Law360 has learned. A source familiar with the situation confirmed that the Donald Trump-appointee will be joining the Cleveland-based international firm, which has a Boston office a short walk from Lelling's soon-to-be former office in Boston's Seaport District. The longtime federal prosecutor, through an office representative, declined to comment, and calls to Jones Day were not immediately returned. Lelling has made no secret of the fact that he was likely to make the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS