UK Hubs To Provide Green Finance Data For Insurers, Banks

Law360, London (February 15, 2021, 12:50 PM GMT) -- The government launched a sustainable finance project on Monday that will supply the financial services sector with scientific intelligence in areas such as flood risk and pollution as it seeks to make the sector more green-friendly. The U.K. Centre for Greening Finance and Investment program, with hubs in London and the northern city of Leeds, will get £10 million ($14 million) in funding from the government, HM Treasury and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said. The program will provide businesses such as insurers and banks with "world-class data and analytics" to help them make better investment and business...

