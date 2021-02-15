New Digital ID Rules To Force Biz To Protect Consumers

Law360, London (February 15, 2021, 4:42 PM GMT) -- All businesses in Britain that use or provide digital identity services will have to protect consumers' details to shield them from potential fraud under new government proposals. The plans are part of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport's new "trust framework," which sets out the standards and procedures for companies providing customers with digital IDs. The draft framework published on Thursday means that organizations that provide or use digital identity services would need data management polices explaining how they obtain and protect information. They must also follow best practice for data encryption. They will be required, where appropriate, to...

