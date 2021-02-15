Irish Police Bust €4M EU Money Laundering Ring

Law360, London (February 15, 2021, 1:28 PM GMT) -- Irish police have seized several properties and bank accounts of a family they claim has laundered more than €4 million ($4.8 million) in illicit funds in and out of the country. Europe's law enforcement agency, Europol, said that the criminal asset division of the Irish police has seized €100,000 in cash and a car worth €75,000. Police have also frozen €540,000 in 16 different bank accounts. The assets are connected to a criminal gang believed to have laundered money made from illegal activity across Europe. "International cooperation is essential for the successful recovery of assets hidden abroad," Europol said on Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS