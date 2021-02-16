Lockdown Boosts Risk Of Market Abuse At Asset Managers

Law360, London (February 16, 2021, 4:27 PM GMT) -- Market abuse at asset management firms increased when staff were initially forced to work from home during global lockdowns caused by the pandemic in March 2020, and they have not recovered fully since then, according to data published Monday. TradingHub, which provides analytics on trade data to financial companies, said that just over 4% of transactions carried out by asset managers raised a market abuse red flag in February 2020 — before lockdowns were announced. This rose to 5% of all transactions in March and hit a peak of more than 8% in May, according to the data provided by banks...

