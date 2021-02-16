Too Early For New AI Liability Rules, EU Insurers Say

Law360, London (February 16, 2021, 1:29 PM GMT) -- Any new insurance regulation requiring mandatory cover for artificial intelligence technology would be premature because of untested questions about liability, the sector's European trade body said on Tuesday. Insurance Europe said that AI technology is still in the early phases of development and that any move to draft laws to govern liability on such advanced systems should be deferred. "Major changes to the existing liability framework — for instance, creating a separate liability regime for AI, introducing mandatory insurance, removing exemptions to liability or making any changes to the burden of proof — could result in challenging insurability issues," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS