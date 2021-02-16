FCA Charges Banker, Lawyer Brothers With Insider Trading

Law360, London (February 16, 2021, 1:55 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday that it has begun criminal proceedings against two London-based brothers, one a former Goldman Sachs analyst and another who was a solicitor at Clifford Chance LLP, for alleged insider dealing and fraud. A former Goldman Sachs analyst and his brother, who was a solicitor at Clifford Chance, have appeared before Westminster magistrates accused of insider dealing. (iStock) The City watchdog said it has brought proceedings against Mohammed Zina, who worked in the conflicts resolution group at Goldman Sachs International, and his solicitor brother, Suhail. The brothers appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and will...

