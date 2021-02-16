Ropes & Gray Steers Hamilton Lane To $3.9B Fund Closing

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 5:33 PM EST) -- Hamilton Lane, working with Ropes & Gray LLP, said Tuesday it sealed its latest secondary-focused private equity fund with $3.9 billion, making it the asset manager's largest fundraise ever. Pennsylvania-based Hamilton Lane Inc. said in a news release that its Hamilton Lane Secondary Fund V LP soared above its $3 billion target with its final close. The investment vehicle is among a series of secondary market-focused funds that firms have raised in recent months to help limited partners exit private equity funds by purchasing their stakes. Ryan Cooney, product manager of Hamilton Lane's secondary platform, said in the news release, "This...

