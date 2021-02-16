Sidley, Morgan Lewis Steer $3.69B Reverse Morris Trust Deal

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- Electric motor manufacturer Regal Beloit, guided by Sidley, will merge with the power transmission components business of Morgan Lewis-advised Rexnord Corp. in a $3.69 billion deal that is structured as a reverse Morris trust, the companies said Tuesday. The agreement sees Rexnord Corp. separating Process & Motion Control, or PMC, and then merging it with Regal Beloit Corp. at a $3.69 billion valuation, according to a statement. The reverse Morris trust structure allows a company — in this case, Rexnord — to carve out and spin off assets or a business unit — PMC — and then merge that entity with...

