New EU Tax Haven Blacklist Expected Next Week

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 4:13 PM EST) -- European finance ministers Tuesday declined discussion of the European Union's tax haven blacklist, signaling support for the list as it stands and leaving the door open for foreign ministers to approve a new version Feb. 22, an EU spokesperson said. The list was originally scheduled for discussion at the Tuesday meeting of the council of finance ministers, known as ECOFIN, but the item was dropped from talking points and placed on the agenda of a meeting of civil servant representatives of EU members due to meet Wednesday. They are expected to tee up the list for approval by the foreign ministers next week. ...

