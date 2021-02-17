IRS Ready For Next Round Of Stimulus Payments, Rettig Says

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 8:48 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service is prepared to handle the next round of economic impact payments if Congress approves them as part of a $1.9 trillion novel coronavirus relief package, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said Wednesday. The IRS will be able to successfully distribute another round of stimulus payments and begin providing monthly child tax credit payments if the agency is tasked with doing so, Rettig said speaking at an online forum hosted by the New York City Bar Association. "I'm not going to say we have our hands full; we've got this," Rettig said. "Filing season? We got it. EIP [round]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS