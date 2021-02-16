MicroStrategy Plans $600M Bitcoin Buy Amid Record Surge

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 3:43 PM EST) -- Business analytics company MicroStrategy said Tuesday it plans to raise $600 million to invest in bitcoin, news that comes as the cryptocurrency briefly attained a record high of $50,000 amid a surge of institutional interest. Virginia-headquartered MicroStrategy Inc. said it plans to raise the funds by offering $600 million worth of convertible senior notes. The notes, which are due in 2027, can be converted into cash or MicroStrategy's Class A common stock, the announcement said. The company said it will use proceeds from the sale "to acquire additional bitcoins." Initial purchasers of the notes may also have the option to purchase...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS