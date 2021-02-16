Biden Gets 1st Opening On 9th Circ. Thanks To Judge Graber

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 12:38 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden will get to make a mark on the influential Ninth Circuit by replacing Judge Susan P. Graber, an appointee of President Bill Clinton who is taking senior status, a form of semiretirement. Judge Graber notified Biden on Thursday that she would assume senior status when a successor is confirmed, which will allow the Oregonian to hear a reduced caseload. The president may collaborate with Oregon's two Democratic senators as he makes his first choice for the San Francisco-based appeals court. "It has been an honor and a delight to serve as a judge on the Ninth Circuit Court...

