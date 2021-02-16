Whirlpool's $50M Foreign Income Not Taxable, 6th Circ. Told

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 1:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Tax Court incorrectly applied the U.S. Treasury's manufacturing branch rule to determine that Whirlpool owes tax on $50 million in income generated by a Luxembourg affiliate's sales to a Mexican subsidiary, the company told the Sixth Circuit. The rule, which deems that a foreign affiliate can generate taxable income if it uses a third-party branch to conduct its manufacturing, is invalid because it lacks any congressional intent that would support it, according to the company's Friday brief. Additionally, the statute those rules inform is clear and shouldn't need the regulations issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the...

