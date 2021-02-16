Optum OKs Review Reset On $13.8B Change Healthcare Buy

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- UnitedHealth Group affiliate Optum is giving U.S. antitrust officials more time to review its plan to absorb Change Healthcare in a deal worth about $13.8 billion, according to an investor filing Tuesday. Change Healthcare disclosed the so-called pull-and-refile in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Pull-and-refiles are common practice for antitrust reviews of complicated deals, resetting the 30-day review clock in which the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission must let a deal go through or subject it to additional scrutiny, and a pause on the review clock, via a more extensive "second request" for information....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS