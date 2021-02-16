FDA Hammers Drugmaker's 'Dangerous' Opioid Promos

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 5:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Office of Prescription Drug Promotion scolded AcelRx's marketing of a powerful opioid in a warning letter posted Tuesday, the first time this year the office has sent out one of its disciplinary letters. The FDA said that AcelRx's opioid Dsuvia is a tablet given under the tongue that can only be prescribed in certified medically supervised settings by trained health care professionals but a banner ad and a table display for the drug promotes it as easy to administer by simply stating "Tongue and Done." The agency said that this marketing "dangerously" undermines the conditions...

