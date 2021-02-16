Fed. Circ. Grants Last-Minute Pause Of ITC's Botox Rival Ban

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 9:44 PM EST) -- South Korean-based Daewoong Pharmaceuticals can keep its low-cost version of Allergan's Botox treatment on the market while the Federal Circuit considers whether it should pause the U.S. International Trade Commission's import ban that was set to begin this week. In an order Monday, the Federal Circuit granted Daewoong's request to temporarily halt the ITC's ban blocking the Korean drugmaker from importing its product Jeveau into the U.S. "until further notice while the court considers the motion for a stay pending appeal." The ITC in December found that Daewoong and its U.S. licensee Evolus Inc. misappropriated manufacturing trade secrets belonging to Allergan's...

