GoPro Looks To Cast Off Camera Waterhousing Tariff At CIT

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 6:41 PM EST) -- GoPro on Sunday filed a complaint in the U.S. Court of International Trade arguing its imported housings for a line of underwater cameras have been misclassified as "cases" and that the federal government wrongly denied its administrative protests seeking a duty-free tariff rate for the goods. The improper classification that U.S. Customs and Border Protection gave the housings for its line of Hero cameras include a 20% duty rate, while the proper classification recognizing their core function would be duty free, the action camera photography company said. GoPro added the housings are not for "organization, storage, portability and protection" to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS