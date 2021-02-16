Ex-Facebook Deputy Counsel Comes 'Home' To Gibson Dunn

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 3:27 PM EST) -- Facebook's former deputy general counsel has returned to Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, where she'll use her years of experience in the social media giant's legal department to co-lead the firm's privacy, cybersecurity and data innovation practice group. After seven years as a member of Facebook Inc.'s in-house attorney team, S. Ashlie Beringer has learned to defend a massive technology company against lawsuits and regulatory challenges. Now, after leaving the firm for Facebook in 2013, she's bringing those skills back to Gibson Dunn. At Gibson Dunn, Beringer will advise technology companies on global regulatory enforcement matters, investigations and business strategies, focusing...

