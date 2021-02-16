Lin Wood Fights Bar Grievance As Money Woes Mount

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 11:01 PM EST) -- Controversial libel attorney L. Lin Wood is being accused of doxing 18 attorneys at the State Bar of Georgia by posting their personal information online in retaliation for a disciplinary complaint that could disbar him, as he renewed calls for donations to his #FightBack Foundation to raise money for his defense. That all comes as Free Kyle USA, an organization created to raise money for teenage shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse, accused Wood and fellow conservative attorney John Pierce of squandering funds raised last year by #FightBack that were supposed to go toward Rittenhouse's defense. Over the weekend, Wood told his nearly...

