Wary Lawmakers Put Justices' 'Shadow Docket' In Spotlight

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- Secret votes. Unsigned opinions. Late-night maneuvers. Recent activity on the U.S. Supreme Court's "shadow docket" has caught the attention of lawmakers who want to know more about how the justices handle these under-the-radar cases. On Thursday, a House Judiciary subcommittee will hold a hearing on the so-called shadow docket, a name for the cases that don't go through the Supreme Court's normal process of public arguments and signed merits opinions. They can be anything from a denial of certiorari to an order lifting a lower court injunction. The shadow docket has drawn increasing scrutiny in the years since constitutional scholar William...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS