Pot Co. Hexo To Acquire Zenabis In $185M Deal

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 6:55 PM EST) -- Cannabis producer and distributor Hexo Corp. announced Tuesday that it will acquire cultivator Zenabis Global Inc., in a deal steered by Stikeman Elliott LLP and Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP that is valued at about CA$235 million ($185 million). Under the all-stock transaction, shareholders of Vancouver-based Zenabis will receive 0.01772 of a Hexo common share in exchange for each Zenabis common share held, according to the companies' joint announcement. The deal still has to be approved by Zenabis shareholders. Shai Altman, CEO of Zenabis, said in a statement that the companies complement each other, adding that the acquisition should position the combined...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS