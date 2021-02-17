Crowell Snags Former Intelligence IG Fired By Trump

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 12:02 AM EST) -- Crowell & Moring LLP announced Wednesday it has brought on former U.S. Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael K. Atkinson as a partner, just under a year after Atkinson was fired by then-President Donald Trump, ostensibly for setting in motion his first impeachment. The hire adds significant firepower to Crowell & Moring's white collar, internal investigations and national security capabilities. Atkinson, who will join the firm's Washington, D.C., office and co-lead its national security practice, served as chief watchdog of the nation's 17 intelligence agencies for approximately two years before he was fired in April. He snagged that job after a two-decade-long career...

