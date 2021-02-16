Banking Tech Biz Personetics Nabs $75M From Warburg

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- Banking software company Personetics said Tuesday that it raised $75 million from private equity heavyweight Warburg Pincus, which will go toward growing Personetics' customer base and technologies. Personetics Technologies Ltd.'s software platform uses artificial intelligence to analyze customer financial data and behavior in real time, according to its website. The technology can be used to provide personalized advice and "financial wellness programs," the announcement said. Co-founder and CEO David Sosna said the company is looking to expand its geographic reach and continue to develop new technologies for existing customers. "The financial services industry is reaching a tipping–point in mobile adoption and...

