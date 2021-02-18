A Small Step Forward For Health Insurance Antitrust Oversight

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 5:18 PM EST) -- In a rare change to federal antitrust law, new legislation went into effect in January 2021 that eliminates some immunities for health insurers. The Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act of 2020,[1] passed unanimously by the U.S. Senate, repeals portions of the McCarran-Ferguson Act, which protects certain activity that constitutes the business of insurance from antitrust liability. But the repeal — which only applies to health and dental insurance, and not property, casualty, life or other insurance, including certain excepted benefit insurance — is likely to have little impact. Most activities by health insurers did not qualify for or rely on McCarran-Ferguson...

