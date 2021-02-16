Jones Day Hit By Third-Party Data Breach

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 5:21 PM EST) -- Hackers may have stolen documents from Jones Day as part of a cyberattack on a third-party vendor that the BigLaw giant uses to transfer files, the firm said Tuesday. An undisclosed amount of information was stolen in the data breach at Palo Alto, California-based cloud computing provider Accellion. (Monika Skolimowska/picture alliance via Getty Images) The law firm, which has 2,500 attorneys worldwide and prominent clients including Fortune 500 companies and former President Donald Trump, said it had used a popular file-sharing platform offered by California-based Accellion, which announced earlier this month that it had been hit by a "sophisticated cyberattack."...

