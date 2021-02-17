Man Avoids Prison For Making Bogus Disability Claims

Law360, London (February 17, 2021, 1:02 PM GMT) -- An Aviva insurance policyholder was sentenced for fraud when he appeared at crown court after he exaggerated his inability to work when making a £50,000 ($69,000) income protection claim, according to City of London Police. Adam Reason performed three paid jobs while getting £2,000 a month from the insurer through his income protection policy, the force said. Income protection policies offer cover for people in case they cannot work because of injury or illness. Reason was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, when he appeared at Preston Crown Court in north west England on Monday. He faced one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS