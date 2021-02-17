EU Sets Out Regulation For Repo Agreements To Cut Risk

Law360, London (February 17, 2021, 12:15 PM GMT) -- Europe's banking watchdog set out its final guidance for banks that trade in the tri-party market for asset repurchase agreements on Wednesday as part of its plan to reduce risk in the financial system. The European Banking Authority said that it will allow banks to transfer some of their total financial exposure to third-party lenders if they are engaged in so-called tri-party repurchase agreements. These agreements are financial transactions in which one party sells an asset to another with a contractual promise to buy back the asset at a later date. "The market of repurchase transactions is a major source of...

