Wash. Accuses Mining Co. Of Relitigating CWA Permits

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- Washington state and an environmental group say the owner of a gold mine that allegedly violated its Clean Water Act permits is attempting to relitigate those same permits despite a previous yearslong challenge that already left them intact. Washington and the Okanogan Highlands Alliance asked for partial summary judgment in the case Tuesday, saying that Kinross Gold USA Inc. and its subsidiary Crown Resources Corp.'s attempt to challenge the validity of the Buckhorn Mountain Mine's National Pollution Discharge Elimination System permit in federal court is inappropriate because it follows a lengthy legal dispute that played out in Washington state courts over...

