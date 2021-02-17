PTAB To Eye Computer Security IP Formerly Axed Under Alice

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 4:16 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review an Ancora Technologies Inc. computer security patent after determining that TCT Mobile US Inc. was likely to prevail in showing that at least one claim it's challenging is invalid. In a Tuesday decision, the board said there was "a reasonable likelihood" that all 13 challenged claims are obvious in light of three earlier patents referred to as Hellman, Chou and Schneck. The decision gives a boost to TCT in its bid to escape Ancora's infringement suit in California federal court, which according to the case docket is scheduled to go to...

