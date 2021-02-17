Man Accused Of Threatening Judge Says Indictment Too Late

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 3:33 PM EST) -- A New Jersey man has called on a federal court to toss criminal charges related to how he allegedly threatened to kill a judge on the grounds that his indictment was handed down too late, accusing the government of "neglect" in handling what it purportedly considered a "relatively unimportant" case. In urging the court to throw out three of the four counts of his Jan. 21 indictment, William Kaetz on Tuesday argued that, under the Speedy Trial Act, prosecutors had 30 days from his Oct. 18 arrest to file an indictment or information against him, but he was indicted 95 days...

